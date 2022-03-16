ParkinGo Price Tops $0.0930 on Top Exchanges (GOT)

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. During the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded up 24.2% against the dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0930 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular exchanges. ParkinGo has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and $17,476.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,391.43 or 1.00014358 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00069796 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020824 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001826 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00016675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

