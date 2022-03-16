PARSIQ Trading 14.8% Lower Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $32.87 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.57 or 0.00273794 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004120 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.94 or 0.01116587 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003094 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 151,772,717 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.