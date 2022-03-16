Patrick McMahon Purchases 63 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR – Get Rating) insider Patrick McMahon purchased 63 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £124.11 ($161.39).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 15th, Patrick McMahon bought 54 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 222 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £119.88 ($155.89).

On Monday, January 17th, Patrick McMahon bought 49 shares of C&C Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 242 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £118.58 ($154.20).

LON CCR traded up GBX 17.70 ($0.23) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 207.80 ($2.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,289. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 168.60 ($2.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.23). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 217.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 231.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of £816.42 million and a P/E ratio of -12.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCR. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.77) price target on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.80) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About C&C Group

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

