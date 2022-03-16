Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.00. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.00, with a volume of 576 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Patriot National Bancorp by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 340,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 86,332 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

