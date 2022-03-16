Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) VP Sells $185,460.00 in Stock

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.57. 712,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.48. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 33.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $1,143,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 158.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,993,000 after buying an additional 483,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 91.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 27,526 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

