Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Down 18.2% in February

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,540,000 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 10,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $14.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $17.09.
Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTEN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.
In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 251,730 shares of company stock worth $3,903,476. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.
