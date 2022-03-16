Paul Chodak III Sells 6,361 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) EVP Paul Chodak III sold 6,361 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $607,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.87. 187,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,433,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.10 and a 200 day moving average of $86.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.22 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,807 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after purchasing an additional 340,301 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 10.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,036,000 after buying an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after purchasing an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after buying an additional 396,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.31.

About American Electric Power (Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.