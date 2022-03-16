Paul Dwinelle Furlow Buys 8,500 Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Stock

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) Director Paul Dwinelle Furlow purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HBB traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.90 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.93. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Get Hamilton Beach Brands alerts:

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.18). Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 23.94%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s payout ratio is 26.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hamilton Beach Brands by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co is a holding company, which engages in designing, marketing and distribution of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, fast food chains, bars and hotels. Its consumer brands include Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex, Hamilton Beach Professional, Weston field-to-table and farm-to-table food preparation equipment, TrueAir air purifiers, and Brightline sonic rechargeable toothbrushes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Beach Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.