PAXEX (PAXEX) Achieves Market Cap of $63,976.58

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 945.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. During the last week, PAXEX has traded up 860.7% against the dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PAXEX has a market cap of $63,976.58 and approximately $5,332.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00260811 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About PAXEX

PAXEX (PAXEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxex is PoS cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. PAXEX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. PAXEX COIN is a cryptographic currency built for forums, blogs and internet users as well as online businesses as a means of payment for services, products, and bills. It combines the concept from social interactions, cryptocurrency, marketing and the power to create apps within its ecosystem as well as integration into E-commerce marketplaces and finally Financial Investment.PAXEX COIN has already been implemented in Ghana Africa for Bill/Utility payments as well as INVESTMENT purposes! Yes PAXEX COIN is ACTUALLY being used in the REAL world! “

Buying and Selling PAXEX

