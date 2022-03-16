PayPie Price Tops $0.0123 on Major Exchanges (PPP)

PayPie (PPP) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 16th. Over the last seven days, PayPie has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PayPie coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. PayPie has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5.00 worth of PayPie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00035480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00104319 BTC.

About PayPie

PayPie is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. PayPie’s total supply is 165,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for PayPie is /r/PayPie . PayPie’s official website is www.paypie.bb . PayPie’s official Twitter account is @PayPiePlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPie is an Ethereum based accounting platform for risk score analysis. PPP Token is the utility token which provides access to the PayPie platform for certain transactions and services, including the purchase of invoices and access to credit histories of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) “

PayPie Coin Trading

