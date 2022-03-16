PDS Biotechnology (PDSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $5.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. PDS Biotechnology has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $155.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 2.44.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 2,254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 62,913 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $170,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 7,093.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

