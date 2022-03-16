PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Price Reaches $0.0541 on Exchanges

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $72.92 million and $160,824.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 19.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002472 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00034874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.01 or 0.00103853 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,347,187,770 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

