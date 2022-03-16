Peanut Price Hits $0.0992 on Exchanges (NUX)

Peanut (NUX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Peanut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Peanut has a total market capitalization of $939,980.84 and approximately $409,867.00 worth of Peanut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peanut has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00035915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00104158 BTC.

About Peanut

NUX is a coin. Peanut’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,069 coins. Peanut’s official Twitter account is @PeanutTrade

According to CryptoCompare, “Peanut NUX is a Peanut Trade utility token. Peanut is DeFi price balancer that aims to increase crypto LP income. The goal of Peanut Trade is to achieve trustless token swaps and revenue sharing with reduced risk of impermanent loss and front-running.”

Buying and Selling Peanut

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peanut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peanut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peanut using one of the exchanges listed above.

