Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 70.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 10.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.9%.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.07. 2,384,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.43. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEB. Raymond James raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $184,223.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 19,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $476,386.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,625 shares of company stock worth $738,807 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,558,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,874,000 after buying an additional 186,269 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,547,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,614,000 after acquiring an additional 38,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 523,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,714,000 after purchasing an additional 29,919 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after purchasing an additional 96,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 181,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

