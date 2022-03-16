PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 610,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,327,000 after buying an additional 291,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 466,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,487,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period. EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,980,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,421.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 161,645 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 120,117 shares during the period. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $425,159.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $71.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 5.45%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

