PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Position Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 141.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 24,739 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 88,181.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $54.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.87 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.25.

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

In related news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $425,159.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock valued at $22,353,906 and have sold 37,222 shares valued at $2,326,409. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

