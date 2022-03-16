Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.21. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEBO. Zacks Investment Research cut Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,780. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $27.72 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.52. The firm has a market cap of $930.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 71.64%.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after buying an additional 370,482 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 148,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after purchasing an additional 79,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

