Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF) Trading Up 4.8%

Peoples-Sidney Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PPSF – Get Rating) was up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41.

About Peoples-Sidney Financial (OTCMKTS:PPSF)

Peoples-Sidney Financial Corp. is a thrift holding company, which engages in the provision of savings and loans. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgages, Commercial Real Estate, Land, Commercial Business, and Consumer. The Residential Mortgages segment represents loans to consumers for the construction, purchase, refinance or improvement of a residence.

