PEPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0411 on Major Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $3,790.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00087961 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 38.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PEPS Coin

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

