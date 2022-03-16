PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Benin Management CORP

Benin Management CORP decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.2% of Benin Management CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Benin Management CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 254,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,334,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $159.00 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.41 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The firm has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

