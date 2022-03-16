Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO) Director Ian Mcwalter Acquires 5,000 Shares

Peraso Inc (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $10,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PRSO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.18. 69,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,075. Peraso Inc has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Peraso during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Peraso, Inc offers chipsets, modules, software and IP. It supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. Its solutions for data and telecom networks focus on accelerating data intelligence and multi-access edge computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud.

