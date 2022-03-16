Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $2.21. 5,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,279. Performant Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of -0.68.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 24,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total transaction of $48,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642 and have sold 157,260 shares valued at $343,753. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 321,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 352,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 647.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 188,239 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 62,350 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performant Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.