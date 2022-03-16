Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

PERI opened at $20.40 on Wednesday. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $33.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

