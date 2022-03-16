Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Update

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 20,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 25.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PESI traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 29,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46. The company has a market cap of $71.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.12. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services (Get Rating)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc is a nuclear services company, which provides nuclear and mixed waste management services. The firm operates its business through following segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment includes nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing and disposal services primarily through four uniquely licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.