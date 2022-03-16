Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.46

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.46 and traded as high as C$1.76. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.71, with a volume of 79,621 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Get Perseus Mining alerts:

Perseus Mining Company Profile (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.