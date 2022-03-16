PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 156,800 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the February 13th total of 200,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

PetroChina stock traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.49. 292,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,353. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. PetroChina has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup downgraded PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PetroChina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PetroChina during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in PetroChina in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PetroChina by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

