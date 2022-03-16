Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.06.

PEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.00, for a total value of C$198,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,414,350. Also, Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 23,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$260,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 180,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,984,719. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 22,850 shares of company stock worth $220,010 and have sold 135,887 shares worth $1,368,281.

PEY opened at C$10.43 on Wednesday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12 month low of C$4.93 and a 12 month high of C$12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.66.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

