Phala.Network (PHA) Market Capitalization Tops $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (PHA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 16th. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00035029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00103706 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. It launched on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

