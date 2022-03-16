Phantasma (SOUL) Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. During the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $112.45 million and $3.12 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,891.67 or 0.99568611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00020759 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00016477 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.71 or 0.00250097 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,310,056 coins. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

