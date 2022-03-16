Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 750 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PNXGF. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank raised Phoenix Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Phoenix Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $717.50.

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

PNXGF remained flat at $$8.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Phoenix Group has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.