Phoenixcoin Reaches Market Cap of $636,051.67 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $636,051.67 and $7.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,060.30 or 0.99896916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00070385 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.50 or 0.00239642 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.78 or 0.00130842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00269943 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003984 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00031666 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 85,970,575 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

