Phore Market Capitalization Achieves $750,828.82 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Phore has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $750,828.82 and $2,477.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00010322 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00007876 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002355 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $133.85 or 0.00334656 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,453,179 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

