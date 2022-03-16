Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.72

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.72 ($0.87) and traded as low as GBX 61.20 ($0.80). Photo-Me International shares last traded at GBX 61.20 ($0.80), with a volume of 464,291 shares trading hands.
Several research firms have issued reports on PHTM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on shares of Photo-Me International from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 120 ($1.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.
The stock has a market cap of £231.33 million and a PE ratio of 7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.48 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 66.72.
About Photo-Me International (LON:PHTM)
Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia. The company operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.
