Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 12.84. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.
PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.
About Phunware (Get Rating)
Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phunware (PHUN)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.