Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PHUN opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $235.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 12.84. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04.

PHUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Phunware from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Phunware from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHUN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phunware by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 178,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phunware by 24.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phunware by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,177,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 116,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phunware during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile devices. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

