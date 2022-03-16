PIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (PIN) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00044698 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.35 or 0.06636789 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,440.31 or 0.99798667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00039810 BTC.

PIN Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

