Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,184 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.8% of Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $288.26. 1,375,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,347,152. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

