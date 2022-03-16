Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Up 26.7% Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $278.63 million and $1.10 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00003555 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 26.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00398644 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.75 or 0.00072445 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00096113 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004956 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 56.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 190,889,813 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

