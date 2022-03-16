PirateCash Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (PIRATE)

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PirateCash has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $230,266.44 and approximately $59.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000045 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PirateCash Profile

PirateCash (CRYPTO:PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

