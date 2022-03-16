PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 776,700 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 647,100 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Shares of PJT Partners stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. The stock had a trading volume of 21,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,386. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.11. PJT Partners has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $313.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.90 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 27.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from PJT Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.