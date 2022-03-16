Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.63. Plains All American Pipeline posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

PAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. Plains All American Pipeline has a one year low of $8.57 and a one year high of $12.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

