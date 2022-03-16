Platinum Eagle Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EAGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EAGL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as high as $5.91. Platinum Eagle Acquisition shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 865,825 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.75.

Get Platinum Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Platinum Eagle Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAGL)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Platinum Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.