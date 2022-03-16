PlayFuel (PLF) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Top Exchanges

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. One PlayFuel coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $706,952.99 and $1.85 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayFuel Profile

PlayFuel is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for PlayFuel is news.playfuel.io . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

Buying and Selling PlayFuel

