Playkey Price Reaches $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 16th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market capitalization of $168,725.78 and approximately $78,291.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Playkey

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

