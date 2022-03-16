Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 158,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 123,461 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Playtika by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Playtika by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,095,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,125,000 after purchasing an additional 391,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playtika by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Playtika by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Playtika stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47 and a beta of -0.08. Playtika has a 1 year low of $14.81 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

