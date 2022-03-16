PLBY Group (PLBY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

PLBY Group (NASDAQ: PLBY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 3/5/2022 – PLBY Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “
- 3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.
- 3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $49.00 to $39.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $50.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2022 – PLBY Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $47.00 to $36.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
PLBY opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $579.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 3.06. PLBY Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $63.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.61.
PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.55). The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.
