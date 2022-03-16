PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP) CFO Buys $50,142.00 in Stock

PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) CFO Rita M. O’connor purchased 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLXP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.98. 1,053 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,265. PLx Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $3.46 and a one year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 4.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.81. The company had revenue of $1.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLx Pharma Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLXP. Raymond James lowered their target price on PLx Pharma from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PLx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 56.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 414,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 148,724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PLx Pharma by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 408,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 122,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 45.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 34.4% during the third quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 371,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after buying an additional 95,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 106.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 325,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,284,000 after buying an additional 168,176 shares during the last quarter. 34.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

