Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 917,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after buying an additional 449,376 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,358,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after acquiring an additional 333,952 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $8,529,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,016,000 after acquiring an additional 208,712 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 379,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 200,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLYM. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.95. The stock had a trading volume of 293,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,755. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $984.83 million, a PE ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -89.36%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

