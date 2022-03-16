Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of PLRTF stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.80.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
