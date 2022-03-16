Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Short Interest Update

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,400 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of PLRTF stock opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.25. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.80.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include Wireless Threat Indication, a wall or portal mounted sensor system that will detect high-risk concealed threat items over an extended coverage area; Shoe Scanner, a compact microwave radar system for scanning shoes; Millimeter Remote Imaging from Airborne Drone; PRT-X1, an unmanned aerial system drone; XV-S, a fixed-wing UAS platform with the added capability of vertical take-off and landing; and Cognitive Object Detection Apparatus, a compact modular radar for aircraft to weapon detection applications.

