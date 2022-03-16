Po.et (POE) Price Down 45.3% This Week

Po.et (POE) traded down 40.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. Po.et has a total market cap of $115,710.42 and $1,866.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Po.et has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034495 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00103138 BTC.

Po.et Coin Profile

Po.et (CRYPTO:POE) is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official website is po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

