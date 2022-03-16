Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Short Interest Update

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

PCOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Points International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

NASDAQ:PCOM traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.00 and a beta of 1.43. Points International has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $19.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Points International stock. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in Points International Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PCOM Get Rating ) (TSE:PTS) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Points International makes up approximately 1.3% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned about 6.67% of Points International worth $17,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Points International

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

